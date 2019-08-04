‘Fleabag’ and ‘Chernobyl’ Among Winners at 2019 TV Critics Association Awards

0

Capping off the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour was the 35th Annual TCA Awards, hosted by Desus & Mero hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. With 12 categories and one Lifetime Achievement award to dole out, the full winners list indicates there was a big preference for a few big prestige dramas this year, including HBO’s Chernobyl and Deadwood, as well as critically-acclaimed comedy Fleabag starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, we’ve learned Fleabag was the big winner of the evening. The series nabbed wins in Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Program of the Year. Fleabag lead Waller-Bridge was also recognized for her performance, winning the Individual Achievement in Comedy award.

HBO also cleaned up nice via two of their prestige dramas, the aforementioned original series Chernobyl and Deadwood. Chernobyl, which starred Stellan Skarsgard, Jared Harris, and Emily Watson, won the Outstanding Achievement in Movie Or Miniseries. Meanwhile, Deadwood picked up the Heritage Award. That wasn’t the only Deadwood-related win, however, because series creator David Milch was recognized as a Lifetime Achievement Honoree.

Check out the full list of winners from the 35th Annual TCA Awards below:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon, FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Amazon)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: Leaving Neverland (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: Arthur (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: Russian Doll (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie Or Miniseries: Chernobyl (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: Better Call Saul (AMC)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: Fleabag (Amazon)

Program of the Year: Fleabag (Amazon)

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: David Milch

Heritage Award: Deadwood (HBO)