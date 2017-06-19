‘Atlanta’, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’, and ‘This Is Us’ Lead Television Critics Association Nominees

0

The Television Critics Association has announced its nominees for the current awards season, and inarguably the big winner is Carrie Coon. The impeccably talented actress landed a nomination for Individual Achievement in Drama, but instead of voters having to choose between her work in The Leftovers and Fargo, she’s nominated for her work on both. That’s a unique honor that is wholly deserved for one of the best performers working today.

The TCA’s don’t separate their acting awards by gender, and this year was all about the women as Sterling K. Brown marks the only male nominee for Drama for his work on This Is Us, while Aziz Ansari and Donald Glover are the only male nominees for Comedy for Master of None and Atlanta, respectively. The latter series fared incredibly well, also earning nods for Outstanding New Program, Comedy, and Program of the Year, tying for the most nominations alongside the critically acclaimed The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s megahit This Is Us.

Actresses like Nicole Kidman, Elisabeth Moss, Issa Rae, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have turned in tremendous performances over the last year, so it’s great to see them recognized.

As a watcher of all things TV I’m pretty happy with these results, although how The Leftovers gets a Program of the Year nomination and not Outstanding Achievement in Drama is beyond me. But the love spread on NBC’s The Good Place, one of the best shows on TV, almost makes up for it.

Check out the full list of nominees below and hat tip to Collider’s own Allison Keene, a fully fledged voting member of the TCAs. The winners will be announced on August 5th.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, NBC

Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo, HBO and FX

Claire Foy, The Crown, Netflix

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies, HBO

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX

Aziz Ansari, Master of None, Netflix

Kristen Bell, The Good Place, NBC

Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, HBO

Issa Rae, Insecure, HBO

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS (2016 Winner in Category)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN

O.J.: Made in America, ESPN

Planet Earth II, BBC America

Weiner, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

The Circus, Showtime

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

The Keepers, Netflix

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

Shark Tank, ABC

Survivor: Game Changers, CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS (2016 Winner in Category)

Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Odd Squad, PBS

Sesame Street, HBO

Speechless, ABC

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Atlanta, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX

Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix

The Night Of, HBO

Wizard of Lies, HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul, AMC

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Americans, FX (2015 and 2016 Winner in Category)

The Crown, Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

This Is Us, NBC