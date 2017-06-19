‘Atlanta’, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’, and ‘This Is Us’ Lead Television Critics Association Nominees

The Television Critics Association has announced its nominees for the current awards season, and inarguably the big winner is Carrie Coon. The impeccably talented actress landed a nomination for Individual Achievement in Drama, but instead of voters having to choose between her work in The Leftovers and Fargo, she’s nominated for her work on both. That’s a unique honor that is wholly deserved for one of the best performers working today.
The TCA’s don’t separate their acting awards by gender, and this year was all about the women as Sterling K. Brown marks the only male nominee for Drama for his work on This Is Us, while Aziz Ansari and Donald Glover are the only male nominees for Comedy for Master of None and Atlanta, respectively. The latter series fared incredibly well, also earning nods for Outstanding New Program, Comedy, and Program of the Year, tying for the most nominations alongside the critically acclaimed The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s megahit This Is Us.
Actresses like Nicole Kidman, Elisabeth Moss, Issa Rae, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have turned in tremendous performances over the last year, so it’s great to see them recognized.
As a watcher of all things TV I’m pretty happy with these results, although how The Leftovers gets a Program of the Year nomination and not Outstanding Achievement in Drama is beyond me. But the love spread on NBC’s The Good Place, one of the best shows on TV, almost makes up for it.
Check out the full list of nominees below and hat tip to Collider’s own Allison Keene, a fully fledged voting member of the TCAs. The winners will be announced on August 5th.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, NBC
Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo, HBO and FX
Claire Foy, The Crown, Netflix
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies, HBO
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX
Aziz Ansari, Master of None, Netflix
Kristen Bell, The Good Place, NBC
Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, HBO
Issa Rae, Insecure, HBO
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, Amazon
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS (2016 Winner in Category)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN
O.J.: Made in America, ESPN
Planet Earth II, BBC America
Weiner, Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING
The Circus, Showtime
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
The Keepers, Netflix
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E
Shark Tank, ABC
Survivor: Game Changers, CBS
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS (2016 Winner in Category)
Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Odd Squad, PBS
Sesame Street, HBO
Speechless, ABC
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Atlanta, FX
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS
Big Little Lies, HBO
Fargo, FX
Feud: Bette and Joan, FX
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix
The Night Of, HBO
Wizard of Lies, HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul, AMC
Stranger Things, Netflix
The Americans, FX (2015 and 2016 Winner in Category)
The Crown, Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
This Is Us, NBC