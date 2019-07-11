Exclusive ‘Teacher’ Trailer: David Dastmalchian & Kevin Pollak Square Off in Intense Thriller

We all remember that one teacher who went the extra mile for us, but what if that extra mile turned into a whole creepy-ass form of dysfunction? Such is the case in our exclusive trailer debut for Teacher, the new psychological thriller starring David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man) as a high school teacher who spirals out of control when he goes to disturbing lengths to protect his favorite student from bullies and challenge the power of a wealthy patron in their suburban community (Kevin Pollak).
Written and directed by Adam Dick, Teacher was produced by Matthew Helderman and Zach Kamen. The film opens August 2 in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Glendale, with an additional one-night-only screening in Chicago at the Logan Theater on August 3, followed by a Q&A with the cast and director, before arriving on digital, DVD, and VOD on August 13, 2019. Watch our exclusive trailer debut below.
Here’s the official synopsis for Teacher:
Adam Dick’s narrative debut as a director, Teacher is an unflinching portrayal of trauma as a contagion passed between people and generations, all set within the prism of modern suburbia. The film follows the downward spiral of a high school English teacher (Dastmalchian) as he goes to disturbing lengths to protect his favorite students from bullies and challenge the power of a wealthy patron (Pollak) within the community.