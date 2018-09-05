‘Teen Spirit’ Teaser Trailer Has Elle Fanning as an Aspiring Pop Star

0

Max Minghella has been doing his part to disturb audiences with the all-too-familiar horrors of Gilead as Nick on The Handmaid’s Tale, but the actor is making his writing-directing debut at the Toronto International Film Festival this year with Teen Spirit. Starring Elle Fanning as a teenage singer named Violet, the film follows the ambitious aspiring pop star on her coming-of-age journey to a televised talent competition a la American Idol.

The film earning some early buzz for Fanning’s performance and also promises to be music heavy, and as the trailer teases, featuring performances of and music by Robyn, Ellie Goulding, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Tegan & Sara, Annie Lennox, Orbital, Alice Deejay, The Undertones, Major Lazer, Grimes, Whigfield, and Sigrid, and an original song performed by Fanning and produced by Jack Antonoff.

Teen Spirit will debut at TIFF later this week

Here’s the synopsis provided on the official TIFF website: