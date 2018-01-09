‘Teen Titans Go! To the Movies’ Teases Tomorrow’s Teaser Trailer

0

The first teaser (for the teaser trailer) for Cartoon Network, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros.’ Teen Titans Go! To the Movies feature has finally arrived! The animated adventure of the fan-favorite series takes the pint-sized heroes onto the big screen for what’s certain to be a cinematic smash this summer. Robin himself took to social media to share the news with the title team’s legions of fans out there in a new pre-teaser trailer teaser video, and you can check it out for yourself below.

We don’t have any plot information just yet, but I for one am quite curious to see how the series’ 11-minute segments are going to stretch into a full feature film runtime while still maintaining the sense of fun and zaniness that makes the show so popular. We’ll probably find out more tomorrow with the animated movie’s first teaser trailer ahead of its summer release!

As for the cast, that should be pretty familiar: Greg Cipes returns as Beast Boy, Scott Menville as Robin, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, Hynden Walch as Starfire, with Will Arnett and Kristen Bell. Teen Titans Go! to the Movies arrives on July 27, 2018.

Check out the teaser for the teaser trailer below, and be sure to check back tomorrow for the actual tease trailer:

Who makes these “Internet Marketing Rules” anyway? #TeenTitansGOMovie Official Teaser Trailer drops TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/L57fn18QLN — Teen Titans GO Movie (@TeenTitansMovie) January 9, 2018

