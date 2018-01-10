‘Teen Titans Go! To the Movies’: First Trailer Reveals the Title Team’s Big-Screen Adventure

0

Following yesterday’s tease, the first teaser trailer for Cartoon Network, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros.’ animated feature Teen Titans Go! To the Movies is now available! We finally get our first look at the title team in action along with an idea of just what the film’s plot will be. In short, the heroes are kinda tired of every other superhero getting their own feature film, so they’ll head to Hollywood with the hopes of getting their own time to shine on the silver screen. (A similar conceit was followed in the show’s recent milestone 200th episode, where they attempted to make their own animated series.) So while heroes like Wonder Woman earn the team’s praise (even as Aquaman once again finds himself the butt of a joke), it’s high time for the Teen Titans to go to the movies, themselves.

Be sure to let us know your thoughts after watching the first teaser trailer. Greg Cipes returns as Beast Boy, Scott Menville as Robin, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, Hynden Walch as Starfire, with Will Arnett and Kristen Bell. Teen Titans Go! to the Movies arrives on July 27, 2018 in the States, and August 3, 2018 in the UK.

Check out the first teaser trailer for Teen Titans Go! To the Movies below:

“Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” finds our egocentric, wildly satirical Super Heroes in their first feature film extravaganza—a fresh, gleefully clever, kid-appropriately crass and tongue-in-cheek play on the superhero genre, complete with musical numbers. It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies—everyone but the Teen Titans, that is! But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation, and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line! Will Arnett (“The LEGO® Batman Movie”) and Kristen Bell (“Frozen”) lend their voices to the first-ever big-screen version of DC Entertainment and Cartoon Network’s animated TV show, which also stars Greg Cipes (TV’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) as Beast Boy, Scott Menville (TV’s “Spider-Man”) as Robin, Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”) as Cyborg, Tara Strong (the “My Little Pony” franchise) as Raven, and Hynden Walch (TV’s “Adventure Time with Finn & Jake”) as Starfire, reprising their roles from the series. The film is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail, from a screenplay by Michael Jelenic and Horvath, based on characters from DC. Michail, Will Arnett and Peggy Regan are producing, with Sam Register, Jelenic and Horvath serving as executive producers. Apart from Arnett, all are “Teen Titans GO!” series contributors. Set to release on August 3, 2018 [Editor’s Note: In the UK], “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

