‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook’ Is Everything 5-Year-Old Me Ever Wanted

It’s not every day I get to take my work home with me, cook it, eat it, enjoy it, and then write about it in order to share the experience with you fine folks. But in the case of the new Insight Editions book, “The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook”, that’s exactly what I did! Initially, I wanted to tackle the tome’s 65 recipes over roughly a two-month period, but 9 out of 10 doctors recommended against it. (The sanity of the 10th, Dr. Baxter Stockman, has been called into question by my fellow Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans.) But if Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael ever taught me anything, it’s that winners never quit, so I forged ahead and chose five recipes from the cookbook that made for one totally tubular chow session.

You can do the same once “The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook” hits shelves on May 9th. Written by Peggy Paul Casella, a cookbook writer/editor and the creator of ThursdayNightPizza.com–a food blog centered on making weekly pizzas from scratch–these weird and wonderful flavor combinations are all inspired by the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon. The recipes range from old-school classics like the New York Style Pepperoni, to modern masterpieces like Lean, Mean, and Green, and Shredder’s Revenge. There’s even breakfast pizzas, mini-pizzas, party pizzas, and dessert pizzas, along with cooking skill instructions, healthy eating tips, and a party planning guide. Adding a visual flair to the mouth-watering recipes are gorgeous (and instructive) photographs from Albert Yee, a professional photographer and devoted lover of food, particularly pizza. Take a look at some of Yee’s shots of Casella’s work below, along with a review of my five chosen pizza courses that included zany twists on classic recipes, straight-up bonkers pizzas, and a delectable dessert that is made for sharing (Did I actually share it though? I’ll never tell.)