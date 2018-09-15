Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger and Director Annabel Jankel on ‘Tell It to the Bees’

0

-

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was director Annabel Jankel’s (Skellig, Live from Abbey Road) drama Tell It to the Bees. Based on Fiona Shaw’s novel of the same name, the film is about a small-town doctor and beekeeper (Anna Paquin) in 1950’s Britain who befriends a struggling mother (Holliday Grainger) and son (Gregor Selkirk), helping them discover that love can be found in many forms. Tell It to the Bees was written by Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth.

Shortly after seeing the film, I got to speak with Paquin, Grainger and Jankel at the Collider Studio. During the interview, the three talked about what it meant premiering their film at TIFF, what the film is about, how rare it is to do a romance film where nobody dies, why they wanted to be part of this project, the way they like to work on set, what they learned from early screenings that impacted the finished product, and more. In addition, towards the end of the interview they played “Get to Know Your TIFF Attendee”, which includes questions like what TV show they would love to guest-spot on, their favorite sci-fi or fantasy film, what is the background on their phone, what movie have they watched more than 20 times, and if they own any movie or TV show props.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Anna Paquin, Annabel Jankel, and Holliday Grainger:

What TIFF means to each of them, and when they found out their film was going to be a part of the festival.

What Tell It To The Bees is about.

What it was that made these actresses want to be a part of Tell It To The Bees.

How rare it is to do a romance film where nobody dies.

What kind of conditions each of them prefers on set.

Having to be more creatively resourceful on independent films as opposed to studio projects.

What they learned from early screenings that impacted the finished product.

They play “Get To Know Your Tiff Attendee” which includes questions like what TV show they would love to guest-spot on, their favorite sci-fi or fantasy film, what is the background on their phone, what movie have they watched more than 20 times, and if they own any movie or TV show props.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Dr Jean Markham (Paquin) returns to the town she left as a teenager to take over her late father’s medical practice. When a school-yard scuffle lands Charlie (Selkirk) in her surgery, she invites him to visit the hives in her garden and tell his secrets to the bees, as she once did. The new friendship between the boy and the bee keeper brings his mother Lydia (Grainger) into Jean’s world. In the sanctuary of the doctor’s house the two women find themselves drawn to one another in a way that Jean recognises and fears, and Lydia could never have expected. But, in 1950’s small-town Britain, their new secret can’t stay hidden forever.”

Finally, big thanks to the partners who made our TIFF interviews possible: