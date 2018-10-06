‘Tell Me a Story’: Fairy Tales Get a Horror Twist in Trailer for CBS All Access Series

0

CBS All Access has released the full trailer for the upcoming series Tell Me a Story, which hails from Scream writer and The Following and The Vampire Diaries creator Kevin Williamson. The show puts a modern, horror spin on classic fairy tales like The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel, as those classic stories interweave in an epic tapestry set in modern day New York City. In this trailer alone we can clearly spot a robbery spin on Three Little Pigs and a rain jacket standing in for Red Riding Hood’s, well, red riding hood, but it also looks like Williamson has taken great strides to expand these stories so that there are still a few surprises in store for audiences.

Williamson’s brand of storytelling can certainly be delicious, and this show looks like it could be a lot of fun. Moreover, it boasts a swell cast that includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, and Dania Ramirez.

Check out the Tell Me a Story trailer below. The series also stars Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, Paul Wesley, and Kim Cattrall. The show premieres Wednesday, October 31st on CBS All Access and new episodes will be released weekly exclusively on the streaming service.