Telluride 2017 Lineup Announced; Includes ‘Darkest Hour’, ‘Hostiles’, and More

0

The Venice Film Festival is already underway (be sure to check out Brian Formo’s reviews for Downsizing and The Shape of Water), and TIFF is almost here, but the lineup has now been revealed for the Telluride Film Festival. While it’s not the biggest festival, it kind of functions like a preview night for some TIFF movies and lets Oscar bloggers get a jump on some of the movies that could be major players in the awards season. While there’s crossover between the festivals (Downsizing and The Shape of Water are playing at all three, for example), it will be interesting to hear what buzz comes out of Telluride. Eight of the last nine Best Picture winners played at Telluride, so it’s a festival that’s worth keeping an eye on.

Here’s the full line-up via Variety. The 2017 Telluride Film Festival runs from September 1 – 4th.

MAIN PROGRAM

“Arthur Miller: Writer” (d. Rebecca Miller, U.S., 2017)

“Battle of the Sexes” (d. Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, U.S., 2017)

“Darkest Hour” (d. Joe Wright, U.K., 2017)

“Downsizing” (d. Alexander Payne, U.S., 2017)

“Eating Animals” (d. Christopher Quinn, U.S., 2017)

“Faces Places” (d. Agnes Varda, JR, France, 2017)

“A Fantastic Woman” (d. Sebastián Lelio, Chile-U.S.-Germany-Spain, 2017)

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” (d. Paul McGuigan, U.K., 2017)

“First Reformed” (d. Paul Schrader, U.S., 2017)

“First They Killed My Father” (d. Angelina Jolie, U.S.-Cambodia, 2017)

“Foxtrot” (d. Samuel Maoz, Israel, 2017)

“Hostages” (d. Rezo Gigineishvili, Georgia-Russia-Poland, 2017)

“Hostiles” (d. Scott Cooper, U.S., 2017)

“Human Flow” (d. Ai Weiwei, U.S.-Germany, 2017)

“The Insult” (d. Ziad Doueiri, France-Lebanon, 2017)

“Lady Bird” (d. Greta Gerwig, U.S., 2017)

“Land of the Free” (d. Camilla Magid, Denmark-Finland, 2017)

“Lean on Pete” (d. Andrew Haigh, U.K.-U.S., 2017)

“Loveless” (d. Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia-France-Belgium-Germany, 2017)

“Love, Cecil” (d. Lisa Immordino Vreeland, U.S., 2017)

“Loving Vincent” (d. Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, U.K.-Poland, 2017)

“A Man of Integrity” (d. Mohammad Rasoulof, Iran, 2017)

“The Other Side of Hope” (d. Aki Kaurismäki, Finland, 2017)

“The Rider” (d. Chloé Zhao, U.S., 2017)

“The Shape of Water” (d. Guillermo del Toro, U.S., 2017)

“Tesnota” (d. Kantemir Balagov, Russia, 2017)

“The Venerable W.” (d. Barbet Schroeder, France-Switzerland, 2017)

“The Vietnam War” (d. Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, U.S., 2017)

“Wormwood” (d. Errol Morris, U.S., 2017)

“Wonderstruck” (d. Todd Haynes, U.S., 2017)

Two documentary shorts, “Heroin(e)” (d. Elaine McMillion Sheldon, U.S., 2017) and “Long Shot” (d. Jacob LaMendola, U.S., 2017) will also play together in the main program.

Revival Selections by GUEST DIRECTOR Joshua Oppenheimer

“Even Dwarfs Started Small” (d. Werner Herzog, West Germany, 1970)

“Hotel of the Stars” (d. Jon Bang Carlsen, Denmark, 1981)

“The Night of the Hunter” (d. Charles Laughton, U.S., 1955)

“Salam Cinema” (d. Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Iran, 1995)

“Titicut Follies” (d. Frederick Wiseman, U.S., 1967)

“The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (d. Jacques Demy, France, 1964)

Additional film revival programs, all newly restored, include “The Baker’s Wife” (d. Marcel Pagnol, France, 1938); “Cotton Club Encore” (d. Francis Ford Coppola, U.S., 1984/2017); “Kean, or Disorder and Genius” (d. Aleksandr Volkoff, France, 1924), with the Mont Alto Orchestra; and “Such is Life” (d. Carl Junghan, Czechoslovakia, 1929).

BACKLOT (Behind-the-scenes movies and portraits of artists, musicians and filmmakers)

“Cinema Through the Eye of Magnum” (d. Sophie Bassaler, France, 2017)

“Filmworker” (d. Tony Zierra, U.S., 2017)

“Hitler’s Hollywood” (d. Rüdiger Suchsland, Germany, 2017)

“Jamaica Man” (d. Michael Weatherly, U.S., 2017)

“Portrait of Valeska Gert” (d. Volker Schlöndorff, Germany, 1977) + “Edge of Alchemy” (d. Stacey Steers, U.S., 2017)

“Slim Gaillard’s Civilisation” (d. Anthony Wall, U.K., 1989)

“That Summer” (d. Göran Hugo Olsson, Sweden-U.S.-Denmark, 2017)