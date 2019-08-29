‘Ford v Ferrari’ and ‘Judy’ Among Telluride Film Festival 2019 Premieres

0

The Telluride Film Festival has announced its 2019 lineup, featuring a promising premiere slate including Ford v Ferrari and Judy. With both films starring Oscar-winning actors (Ford v Ferrari has Matt Damon and Christian Bale while Judy stars Renée Zellweger), the conversation around these two flicks stands to gain a lot of buzz by premiering at Telluride since the festival is widely regarded to be a bellwether for awards season contenders. Ford v Ferrari is based on the true story of two men attempting to build a Ford car fast enough to beat a Ferrari in the mid-’60s while Judy is a more straightforward, biopic tracking Judy Garland‘s final years as she attempts a comeback.

Ford v Ferrari and Judy aren’t the only movies debuting at Telluride this year. Deadline reports the Edward Norton-directed Motherless Brooklyn, which stars Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, and Alec Baldwin, will also debut. Additionally, A24 is bringing some notables, too: Kelly Reichardt‘s First Cow; the Safdie Brothers‘ fourth feature-length film, Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler; and Waves, the latest from director Trey Edward Shults (It Comes at Night) and starring Sterling K. Brown.

Telluride will also serve as the site for many North American premieres of Cannes Film Festival favorites like Celine Sciamma‘s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Pedro Almodovar‘s Pain and Glory, Terrence Malick‘s A Hidden Life, and the Palme d’Or winner Parasite, directed by Bong-Joon Ho.

Streamers will be jockeying for a place in the proverbial sun. Netflix is bringing The Irishman, Marriage Story, and The Two Popes to Telluride. The former will make its official premiere at the New York Film Festival while the latter has already made its debut at the Venice Film Festival. Expect the buzz around these flicks to increase significantly, especially Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman thanks to its prestige cast (Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci lead) and its humdinger of a 210-minute runtime. Amazon will be bringing The Aeronauts, starring the reunited duo Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones (last seen together in The Theory of Everything, which earned Redmayne the 2015 Best Actor Oscar).

Check out the official lineup for the 46th Annual Telluride Film Festival, which runs from August 30 to September 2