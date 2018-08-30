Telluride Film Festival Lineup Includes ‘First Man’, ‘Roma’, and ‘The Favourite’

0

The Venice Film Festival got underway yesterday, and the Telluride Film Festival kicks off tomorrow—which means Telluride has now finally announced which films will be playing in the Colorado mountains. Telluride is a key stop on the awards circuit, as the last six Best Picture Oscar winners in a row all screened at Telluride. The odds are extremely good that our eventual Best Picture winner will be screened at either Venice, Telluride, or TIFF (or a combination of the three) within the next two weeks, so Oscar prognosticators keep a keen eye out on buzz from these fests, especially Telluride.

So what’s on the docket this year? Telluride will play host to major hopefuls like First Man, ROMA, The Favourite, and the long lost Orson Welles film The Other Side of the Wind. All of these films will be screening at Venice beforehand, but Telluride has the world premieres of Boy Erased, The Old Man & the Gun, The Front Runner, and Ed Zwick’s new film Trial by Fire.

There’s also the Melissa McCarthy-fronted Can You Ever Forgive Me?, filmmaker Karyn Kusama’s new film Destroyer, and the Matthew McConaughey vehicle White Boy Rick.

So look for the first reviews of all of these films to hit over the next few days, but also keep an eye out for Collider’s reviews of a lot of these movies and plenty more out of TIFF starting next Thursday.

Check out the full 2018 Telluride Film Festival lineup below. The fest runs from August 31st to September 3rd.