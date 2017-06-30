New ‘Terminator 2: 3D’ Trailer Gets James Cameron to Sell You on the New Version

0

Distrib Films US has released a new Terminator 2: 3D trailer. This trailer plays a bit more like a featurette as the footage is interspersed with writer-director James Cameron explains why you should check out the 3D re-release of the film. He points out that since the movie came out 25 years ago (it will actually turn 26 tomorrow), there’s an entire generation of fans that has never experienced T2 on the big screen.

The other reason is that he’s worked with Stereo D, “the best 3D conversion house in the world”, to create a 3D experience that’s more immersive. Since you’re likely viewing this in 2D on your phone or computer, we won’t really know if the movie benefits from a 3D post-conversion, but at the very least, we know that Cameron cares about the quality of post-conversion. If the 3D gets his stamp of approval, then it’s probably well done.

While the 3D isn’t much of a selling point for me personally, I am excited to get the chance to see it on the big screen. T2 is one of the greatest action films of all time, and especially as we’re drowning in the late summer doldrums, it will be nice to see a classic blockbuster.

Check out the Terminator 2: 3D trailer below. The film will exclusively hit AMC Theaters on August 25th.

Here’s the official synopsis for T2: Judgment Day 3D: