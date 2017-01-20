James Cameron Overseeing New ‘Terminator'; ‘Deadpool’ Helmer Eyed to Direct

0

The Terminator franchise is one of the most iconic action staples of all time, but it’s had a rough couple of decades. However, if you’ve been waiting for a time-travelling postapocalyptic killer robot return to form, now’s the time to start pricking up your ears. James Cameron regains the rights to the property in 2019 when his copyright reversion goes into effect and he’s already got his eye on a new iteration.

Per Deadline, Cameron is “godfathering” a new incarnation of the film with Deadpool director Tim Miller in early talks to helm what the report calls “a reboot and a conclusion of one of cinema’s great science fiction tales.” David Ellison, the Skydance boss who co-financed Terminator: Genisys, is working with top science fiction authors to “find the movie creatively”, which is a bit vague but sounds like it might be a writer’s room. There are no details yet on whether the new Terminator movie would be a reboot or a direct sequel.

The Terminator franchise has been dormant since 2015, when the confusing and underwhelming reboot/prequel/sequel Genisys was received poorly by critics and audiences alike. The previous two attempts to kickstart the franchise without Cameron were also squandered to somewhat more middling effect with 2003’s Terminator 3: Rise of the Machine and 2009’s Terminator Salvation. Cameron’s return to the property, which he originated three decades ago, holds a lot of promise for fans who want to see the Human/Cyborg saga get the ending it truly deserves.