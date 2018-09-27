Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares a Celebratory ‘Terminator’ Pic with Co-Star Linda Hamilton

0

34 years ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger took on the iconic title role of The Terminator in order to hunt down Linda Hamilton‘s Sarah Connor in James Cameron‘s sci-fi thriller. Seven years after that, the antagonistic duo was reunited in a more cooperative manner when a retooled version of Schwarzenegger’s Terminator was sent back in time to protect Sarah and her son, John Connor, in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Though there may have been a trio of Terminator films in the interim, producer Cameron envisions the sixth untitled film in the franchise as a sequel to that sequel, side-stepping the lackluster movies that have come about over the last 27 years.

One big thing that the Untitled Terminator Reboot has going for it is that not only will Schwarzenegger return, but so will co-star Hamilton. Schwarzenegger celebrated that fact, and Hamilton’s 62nd birthday, with a cute picture that’s both a throwback to their original time together on Terminator and a behind-the-scenes shot of the current one. We haven’t seen much from the current production, but with its November 22, 2019 release date about a year away, expect that to change soon.

See the now-and-then Terminator stars together again below (via Schwarzenegger’s Instagram):

Tim Miller (Deadpool) directs Schwarzenegger, Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta and more in the currently untitled pic.

For more of our coverage on Terminator, be sure to take a look at these recent write-ups linked below: