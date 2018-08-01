First Official Look at ‘Terminator 6’ Reveals the Film’s Leads

0

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions have revealed the first official Terminator 6 image, offering up a great look at three of the film’s lead characters. There is of course Linda Hamilton, reprising her iconic role of Sarah Connor, and then two new characters played by Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire) and Natalia Reyes (2091).

Deadpool director Tim Miller is at the helm of this untitled Terminator film, which also has James Cameron intimately involved as a producer. Miller, Cameron, and producer David Ellison came up with the story, which will be a direct sequel to Cameron’s classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day and will ignore the other sequels.

This is a franchise that has a somewhat messy timeline, so it’ll be interesting to see how the whole “John Connor” of it all will be handled. And am I crazy or does it look like Davis is either a Terminator or some sort of bionic soldier? What are all those markings on her arms?

The cast also includes Gabriel Luna as a Terminator and Diego Boneta as the brother of Reyes’ character, and we also know that Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in some capacity. This thing has been in production since June, but it doesn’t hit theaters until November 22, 2019, so we’re likely a long way off from a trailer. That said, it’s nice to finally see a nice official image of the main cast here, and I cannot wait to see Hamilton back in action, not to mention the wildly talented Davis tackling a serious action role.

Check out the Terminator 6 image below via the film’s official Twitter account.