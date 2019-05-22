First Poster for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Teases Story Details

0

Ahead of the trailer debut for Terminator: Dark Fate tomorrow, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have released the first teaser poster today. Dark Fate is described as a sequel to James Cameron’s iconic 1991 follow-up Terminator 2: Judgment Day and finds Linda Hamilton reprising her role as Sarah Connor for the first time since that film. Arnold Schwarzenegger is also back at the T-800, with a story that takes the franchise in a new direction with new leads played by Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages). Luna plays the new Terminator.

Until now, we haven’t exactly known when, where or, how the story takes place—sequels post-T2 have shown us very different pre- and post-Judgment Day worlds. But according to the tagline on this poster, Terminator: Dark Fate takes place the day after Judgment Day, and Sarah Connor is locked, loaded, and ready to roll.

Cameron is involved as a producer this time around, steering a story that’s spearheaded by director Tim Miller, who previously helmed the smash-hit R-rated comic book adaptation Deadpool. Additionally, the poster reveals some preliminary screenplay credit details, as the story is credited to Cameron, Charles Eglee (who created the Cameron-produced TV series Dark Angel) and Josh Friedman (who created the TV series The Sarah Connor Chronicles) with “ampersand” credits meaning they all worked together, with David Goyer (Man of Steel) and Justin Rhodes (Grassroots) earning a separate “story by” credit, as it appears Goyer and Rhodes came onto the project a bit later. The screenplay is credited to Goyer and Rhodes as co-writers, and Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) separately—meaning Ray probably came in to do a rewrite of Goyer and Rhodes’ script. TLDR: writing major blockbuster movies is a difficult task.

Take a look at the Terminator: Dark Fate poster below, and check back tomorrow morning to watch the trailer. The film opens in theaters on November 1st.