First Trailer for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Arrives Thursday

He’s back. The first Terminator: Dark Fate trailer is due to arrive this Thursday, May 23rd at 10am ET/6am PT, offering our first look at the new entry in the franchise. Dark Fate is described as a sequel to James Cameron’s iconic 1991 follow-up Terminator 2: Judgment Day and finds Linda Hamilton reprising her role as Sarah Connor for the first time since that film. Arnold Schwarzenegger is also back at the T-800, with a story that takes the franchise in a new direction with new leads played by Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages). Luna plays the new Terminator.

Cameron is involved as a producer this time around, steering a story that’s spearheaded by director Tim Miller, who previously helmed the smash-hit R-rated comic book adaptation Deadpool. In fact, Terminator: Dark Fate marks Miller’s first feature film since Deadpool, after departing Deadpool 2 over creative differences. Although we recently saw new work from Miller in the form of the Netflix animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots, which he created.

We still don’t know too much about Dark Fate, but it can’t be any worse than the last two reboot/sequels right? Following Cameron’s T2, Jonathan Mostow directed 2003’s so-so Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, which followed John Connor as he attempted to prevent another Skynet takeover. That was followed by the Christian Bale-fronted 2009 reboot Terminator Salvation, which took place after Judgment Day and found John Connor rising to become a leader. Then in 2015 we got the entirely forgettable Terminator Genisys, which found Emilia Clarke stepping into the role of Sarah Connor and turned John Connor into a Terminator.

All three of these sequels were forgotten for different reasons, so it’ll be interesting to see if Miller can finally crack the code and make the first good Terminator movie in nearly three decades. We’ll have a clearer idea on Thursday when the trailer hits, so check back then.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1, 2019.