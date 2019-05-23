First Trailer for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Reveals the New Linda Hamilton-Led Sequel

0

Paramount Pictures and Skydance have released the first Terminator: Dark Fate trailer for the sixth installment in the popular franchise. Rather than a total reboot, Dark Fate is described as a sequel to James Cameron’s iconic 1991 follow-up Terminator 2: Judgment Day and finds Linda Hamilton reprising her role as Sarah Connor for the first time since that film. Arnold Schwarzenegger is also back as the T-800, with a story that takes the franchise in a new direction with new leads played by Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages). Luna plays the new Terminator, and the film’s tagline points towards a post-Judgment Day setting.

Cameron is involved as a producer this time around, steering a story that’s spearheaded by director Tim Miller, who previously helmed the smash-hit R-rated comic book adaptation Deadpool. In fact, Terminator: Dark Fate marks Miller’s first feature film since Deadpool, after departing Deadpool 2 over creative differences. Although we recently saw new work from Miller in the form of the Netflix animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots, which he created.

Miller works from a story by Cameron, Charles Eglee (who created the Cameron-produced TV series Dark Angel), Josh Friedman (who created the TV series The Sarah Connor Chronicles), David Goyer (Man of Steel), and Justin Rhodes (Grassroots), with Goyer and Rhodes scoring the “screenplay by” credit.

Check out the Terminator: Dark Fate trailer below. The film opens in theaters on November 1, 2019.