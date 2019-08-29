‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Clips Tease the Apocalypse and/or a New Trailer Coming Soon

0

A second full-length trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate seems to be looming on the horizon, as hinted by a new batch of footage celebrating August 29th, a.k.a. the date in 1997 when Skynet became self-aware and nuked humanity into extinction. These latest clips play heavy into the “day after Judgement Day” vibe the movie has been going for, with one ominously noting that “there’s no warning, everything just stops.”

Directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool), Dark Fate is a direct sequel to James Cameron‘s Terminator 2: Judgement Day, ignoring the time-wonkery of the three other films in the franchise. Linda Hamilton returns for the first time since that film as Sarah Connor, and of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back aboard as the title killing machine. There’s an extremely intriguing shot of a framed portrait of The Terminator with what looks to be…his family? Ten bucks to anyone who puzzles out the science behind that.

Mackenzie Davis joins the franchise as the human-machine hybrid Grace, tasked with protecting a young woman named Dani Ramos (Natalie Reyes) from a modified liquid alloy Terminator played by Gabriel Luna.

Check out the clips below, and be on the lookout right here for a new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer coming soon. The film hits theaters on November 1.

Here is the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate: