‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Featurette Teases a Relentless Action Film

At Comic-Con yesterday, Paramount debuted a new featurette for Terminator: Dark Fate. Rather than a total reboot, Dark Fate is described as a sequel to James Cameron’s iconic 1991 follow-up Terminator 2: Judgment Day and finds Linda Hamilton reprising her role as Sarah Connor for the first time since that film. Arnold Schwarzenegger is also back as the T-800, with a story that takes the franchise in a new direction with new leads played by Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages). Luna plays the new Terminator, and the film’s tagline points towards a post-Judgment Day setting.

I’m kind of kicking myself, but I’m kind of excited for Dark Fate. It’s not that I think Cameron or director Tim Miller are infallible as much as the tone feels right here. Granted, I think every sequel kind of diminishes Judgment Day (either you averted the apocalypse or you didn’t), but at least here you’ve got a good rhythm going, and bringing back Hamilton as Sarah Connor was a move so brilliant yet obvious that it’s kind of shocking that none of the other post-T2 movies bothered to do it (the audio recordings in Salvation don’t count). Fool me once and all, but I think I’m on board for Dark Fate.

Check out the featurette and new images below. Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1st.

Here’s the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate: