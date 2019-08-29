New ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Image Is All About a Clash Between 2 Killing Machines

0

It’s a clash of the Terminators in a newly-released image for Terminator: Dark Fate. The sixth film in the Terminator franchise notably includes the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, who reprise their roles as a Terminator and Sarah Connor, respectively. The latest installment, directed by Tim Miller, also stars Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, and Diego Boneta.

The new image (via Empire) is all about what happens when Schwarzenegger’s Terminator gets into a fight with Rev 9 (Luna), a newer, experimental Terminator. Two generations of Terminator go toe-to-toe in what looks like a brutal battle. Schwarzenegger’s Terminator is showing some troubling signs of wear and tear while Rev 9 looks as fresh as a daisy. Surely the silver fox Terminator has what it takes to defeat the younger model, right?

In Dark Fate, Schwarzenegger’s older Terminator is named Carl and he’s recruited to help Sarah Connor (Hamilton) and human-machine hybrid Grace (Davis) keep Dani (Reyes) safe from the Rev 9. As we learned in the first Dark Fate trailer, Dani apparently has a similar destiny to Sarah’s and must be kept alive at all costs. That won’t be easy, however, with the souped-up Rev 9, who comes equipped with features like the ability to split in two, hot on their trail.

This isn’t the first time two Terminators have fought one another. With the exception of the first Terminator film, Terminator-on-Terminator battles have been fought in every installment. The intergenerational battles between Terminators are often exciting sequences, showcasing all of the cool features that come with these nearly indestructible killing machines and helping to ratchet up the tension in the process. This certainly seems to be the case with this latest Dark Fate photo.

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters on November 1, 2019. For more on Dark Fate, check out the links below: