New ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Images Reveal Gabriel Luna’s Two-Part Terminator

0

On the heels of Paramount Pictures and Skydance’s first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth installment in the sci-fi franchise, come new images and info that add some detail to the characters and their part to play in the story. Dark Fate is described as a sequel to James Cameron’s 1991 follow-up film Terminator 2: Judgment Day that opts to ignore the third through fifth films in the franchise. Linda Hamilton reprises her role as Sarah Connor for the first time since that film, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger who returns as the T-800, shepherding new characters played Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire) and Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage). Hunting them throughout the film will be the Rev 9, a new type of Terminator played by Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

Additionally, Cameron, who is involved as a producer this time around, appears in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the film, which is directed by Tim Miller. You can check out the cast and crew’s appearance in the new video below, followed by the new images and an interesting tidbit about the new Terminator.

Go behind-the-scenes with producer James Cameron and director Tim Miller for Terminator: Dark Fate. In theatres 11.1.19.

Here’s the interesting bit: Luna’s Terminator is named “Rev 9” (a name that works equally well whether it’s “Revision 9” from a production line or a decidedly more apocalyptic Biblical verse) and is composed of an endoskeleton and exoskeleton. So like the first trailer teased, and like I speculated in said write-up for it, Rev 9 is a two-component Terminator: A solid metal core/frame that can act independently from its liquid-metal counterpart. This model really is a combination of the T-800 model from the first film (the endoskeleton portion) and the super-cool, nigh invulnerable liquid-metal T-1000 (the ectoskeleton portion). I dig it as an evolution of the Terminator itself but also as a fun and fresh way to introduce double the trouble for its human (and not-so-human) prey.

Also starring Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages), Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters November 1st.