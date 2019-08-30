New ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Trailer Is Filled with Machine vs. Machine Action

0

Paramount has released a new trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, director Tim Miller‘s direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The film sees the return of Linda Hamilton to the franchise as Sarah Connor along with Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s everpresent title machine. The two Terminator OGs are joined by newcomers Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, and Gabriel Luna.

Dark Fate welcomes back Hamilton in her third-on-screen role (plus a voice-only appearance in Terminator Salvation) as Sarah Connor and the sixth (more or less) on-screen appearance for Schwarzenegger as the title terror-turned-hero of the rebellion against the machines. This film, however, will ignore the third through fifth films in the series and pick up after James Cameron‘s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

This trailer is actually pretty great, and strikes the perfect tone. It’s different enough to not feel like a rehash—Davis is in the Kyle Reese role, but she’s an “enhanced human,” and the person they’re tasked with protecting doesn’t seem to be related to the Connors in any way—but there are also some nice nods to the franchise as a whole, including a perfect twist on the “I’ll be back” line. I’m also incredibly curious to see how the relationship between Sarah and Schwarzenegger’s character develops.

Check out the new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer below. The film opens in theaters on November 1, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate:

Welcome to the day after Judgment Day. Producer James Cameron returns with director Tim Miller for Terminator: Dark Fate. In theatres 11.1.19. Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

