New ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Character Posters Really Embrace the “Dark” Part

A set of new character posters for Terminator: Dark Fate are all about the monochromatic moniker of the new sci-fi franchise film. These new one-sheets opt for gloomy, cloud-filled skies over post-apocalyptic sunshine, and they feature both familiar faces and newcomers among the cast. Whether (wo)man or machine, the new crew has obviously coordinated their wardrobe choices ahead of time as everyone here is decked out in the darkest duds available. So if you’re looking for the next fall fashion statement, consider gunmetal gray tactical vests, oil-black motorcycle jackets, and/or an obsidian-like organometallic endoskeleton, which is only for the true connoisseur of darkness.

Starring Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, and Gabriel Luna, with Edward Furlong and Tom Hopper, Tim Miller‘s Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters on November 1st.

Check out the new character posters for Terminator: Dark Fate below (with a hat tip to IMPawards): Here’s the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate: