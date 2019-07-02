Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Premiere New ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Footage at SDCC 2019

0

If you’re chomping at the bit for even more Terminator: Dark Fate footage, then you’ll love this. Returning Terminator cast member Arnold Schwarzenegger will help present new footage from the forthcoming Dark Fate during a panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

Per THR, Schwarzenegger won’t be the only Dark Fate cast member to help share even more footage from the next installment in the Terminator franchise. Co-stars Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, and Gabriel Luna along with director Tim Miller (most known for his work on Deadpool previous to this). The Dark Fate team will present the footage during a panel discussion in famed SDCC venue Hall H. The Dark Fate panel will be the first of any Comic-Con panels this year, set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. As is usually the case with Comic-Con presentations, it’s unclear ahead of the panel what footage will be shown or how long the clip will be.

Dark Fate marks the first time Hamilton has appeared in the career-making role of Sarah Connor and the sixth time Schwarzenegger has appeared as the Terminator. Original Terminator helmer James Cameron famously returned to his beloved franchise, having separated from the franchise in a directorial capacity after 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Cameron’s involvement in Dark Fate, along with Miller’s vision for the film, means that this latest installment will pick up after the events of Judgment Day and ignore any Terminator films which happened in between them. What? No love for Jai Courtney’s Kyle Reese?

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters on November 1, 2019.