Terrence Malick’s ‘Weightless’ Gets New Title, First Official Image, and Release Date

Few films of 2016 felt so liberated from familiar narrative schematics and contained, efficient imagery as Knight of Cups, Terrence Malick‘s dazzling follow-up to the equally astonishing To the Wonder. Starring Christian Bale as a rising, wealthy screenwriter, the film offered Malick’s first direct reflection on what it’s like to attempt to be a unique, personal artist in the realm of Hollywood with its parties, lawyers, agents, women, drugs, and lord knows what else. Some saw the whole production as a fanciful, uncaring dalliance for Malick but for me, and more than a few others, it was a distinctly intimate exploration of self for a director who has never been much for opening up.

That’s why Malick’s next film, long titled Weightless, is already firmly at the top of my list for 2017’s must-see movies. The movie is now set to be released by Broad Green Pictures on March 17th, which is not all that long away, and a new image has surfaced via Indiewire for the film, featuring stars Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, and Rooney Mara. And as Indiewire reports, the film now has an all new title: Song to Song. This would assumably be a reflection of the film’s focus on musicians, songwriting, and the Austin, TX music scene; appearances from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lykke Li, Florence and the Machine, and Patti Smith are reportedly in the latest cut of the film. This, coupled with the fact that actors ranging from Natalie Portman and Cate Blanchett to Val Kilmer and Benicio Del Toro are set to also appear, certainly doesn’t effect the fact that Song to Song will likely be one of the more remarkable films of the year. After all, a rose by any other name…

