Tessa Thompson and Kevin Feige Tease A Possible All-Female Marvel Movie

If early reviews for Thor: Ragnarok made one thing clear, it’s that Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie is the biggest scene-stealing debut in a film full of scene-stealing debuts. But she’s not just kicking ass and taking names on Sakar, Thompson is bringing the fire in real life too. At the press conference for Thor: Ragnarok (h/t ThePlaylist), the Creed and Dear White People actress revealed that now that she’s an MCU player, she wants an all-female superhero team-up movie and she’s already working with her fellow ass-kicking ladies to make it happen.

“Recently I marched up with a couple of other women who work in Marvel and [asked Kevin] “How about a movie with some female superheroes? Like all of them,” Thompson said.

Feige replied, “It was a pretty amazing moment to be somewhere and have your shoulder be taped and turn around find every female hero we have is standing there going, ‘How about it?’ And I said ‘yes.’”

Of course, don’t take this as any kind of guarantee that we’ll see a female-led Marvel team-up in the near future. For one thing, Feige has made it very clear that he’s focused on wrapping up Marvel’s first three phases for the time being. All roads lead to Avengers 4, as it were. But there’s also the matter of that Black Widow movie, which Feige has repeatedly said he wants to do over the years and yet, Scarlett Johanson‘s character has remained a side player in other hero’s films.

But Thompson came prepared for her idea. “There’s a precedent for it in the comics with the Lady Liberators,” she said, referencing the team of female Avengers first assembled in 1970 in a one-off issue. The original team included Wasp, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and Medusa; and were led by Valkyrie. The team was re-introduced in the 2008 Hulk series when She-Hulk united Invisible Woman, Storm, Valkyrie, Thundra, Spider-Woman, Tigra, Black Widow, and Hellcat. Feige, for one, was impressed with Thompson’s Marvel chops. “Deep cut! Lady Liberators!”, he said, surprised.