Exclusive: Tessa Thompson to Star in ‘Lady and the Tramp’ for Disney’s Streaming Service

0

Hot on the heels of her work in two of the year’s most acclaimed films, Sorry to Bother You and Annihilation, Tessa Thompson is in negotiations to voice the lead role in Disney’s live-action/CG hybrid remake of Lady and the Tramp, Collider has exclusively learned. Additionally, Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong has been set to voice Bull, an English bulldog.

The original 1955 animated classic tells the story of a female American cocker spaniel named Lady who lives with a refined, upper-middle-class family, and a male stray mongrel known as the Tramp. When the two dogs meet, they embark on a romantic adventure (think iconic spaghetti kiss) and eventually fall in love. As we previously reported, Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp, and now it’ll be Thompson chowing down on the other end of that iconic piece of spaghetti.

Kiersey Clemons (Dope) will play the character of Darling, while Emmy-nominated actress Ashley Jensen (Extras) will voice a Scottish Terrier named Jackie, who’s one of Lady’s closest friends. In the original movie, the character was named Jock.

Charlie Bean (The LEGO Ninjago Movie) is directing from a script by Andrew Bujalski, and Brigham Taylor is producing the film, which isn’t expected to receive a theatrical release, as it will be exclusive to Disney’s streaming service once it launches in late 2019.

Thompson has been in high demand ever since she starred opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed. She was quickly cast as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, which made Thompson a fan favorite within the MCU, and also landed a key role on HBO’s Westworld, which bolstered her popularity among fans of elevated sci-fi — something that only increased with her turn in Annihilation. Sony clearly liked Thompson’s chemistry with Chris Hemsworth in Ragnarok, as the studio cast them as the leads in its Men in Black spinoff. The actress will soon reprise her role in Creed II, so she should end her year with a bang if all goes as planned at the box office. Look for Thompson to garner Independent Spirit Awards buzz for her turn in Sorry to Bother You, which currently boasts a 94% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. She’s represented by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Mosaic and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

Like Thompson, Wong also co-starred in Annihilation and plays a role in the MCU, having recently appeared in Avengers: Infinity War. He recently wrapped Ang Lee‘s Gemini Man with Will Smith, as well as Armando Iannucci‘s The Personal History of David Copperfield, which stars Dev Patel as the title character. He also has the Syfy pilot Deadly Class in the can. Wong is represented by Anonymous Content and attorney Robert S. Wallerstein.

Disney had no comment on either casting.