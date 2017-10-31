Tessa Thompson and Tom Hiddleston on Filming ‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Action Scenes

0

Director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in select territories around the world and opens in North America next weekend. In the run-up to the Marvel film’s release, I got to sit down with Tessa Thompson and Tom Hiddleston for an exclusive video interview about his work on the latest Marvel epic. They talked about what it was like working with Taika Waititi, filming the action, and Tessa Thompson talks about being afraid she’d accidentally hit Cate Blanchett.

As I’m sure you all know by now, the Thor sequel finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) stripped of his hammer by Hela (Cate Blanchett), who escapes from her Asgardian prison and lays waste to the realm. Lost on a foreign planet, Thor teams up with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and some new and old friends to take on Hela and protect the universe from annihilation. The film also stars Karl Urban, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel House, Tadanobu Asano, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Clancy Brown, and Ray Stevenson.

I absolutely loved this movie. It’s probably the funniest Marvel movie to date and it’s also a really fun ride that’s also loaded with some incredible action set pieces. I had a smile on my face beginning to end. I can’t recommend Waititi’s film enough.

Check out what Tessa Thompson and Tom Hiddleston had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Tessa Thompson and Tom Hiddleston:

They talk about getting to work with Taika Waititi and the way he likes to work on set.

Having to keep the films secrets.

What was it like filming the action set pieces?

Tessa Thompson talks about being afraid she’d accidentally hit Cate Blanchett when they were filming their action scene.

Here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok: