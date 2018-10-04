Facebook Messenger

Fans Say an Emotional Goodbye to Chris Evans’ Cap with #ThankYouChrisEvans

Heroes are hard to come by these days, so it’s perhaps not so surprising that Chris Evans‘ career-making performance as Captain America has become a bit of emotional soft spot for a few people. After all, Evans infused the character with such a sense of earnestness and decency that Cap went from being the stodgy old square of yore to the fan favorite heart and soul of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his graciousness off camera certainly doesn’t hurt.

So naturally, fans had a bit of a moment today when the actor tweeted the latest unofficial confirmation that he’s putting down the shield. “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans said. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Fans responded with some emotional tweeting of their own, getting the hashtag #ThankYouChrisEvans trending, and the results were pretty heartwarming. Check it out for yourself below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

