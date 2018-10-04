Fans Say an Emotional Goodbye to Chris Evans’ Cap with #ThankYouChrisEvans

0

Heroes are hard to come by these days, so it’s perhaps not so surprising that Chris Evans‘ career-making performance as Captain America has become a bit of emotional soft spot for a few people. After all, Evans infused the character with such a sense of earnestness and decency that Cap went from being the stodgy old square of yore to the fan favorite heart and soul of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his graciousness off camera certainly doesn’t hurt.

So naturally, fans had a bit of a moment today when the actor tweeted the latest unofficial confirmation that he’s putting down the shield. “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans said. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Fans responded with some emotional tweeting of their own, getting the hashtag #ThankYouChrisEvans trending, and the results were pretty heartwarming. Check it out for yourself below.

I am an adult with grown up problemes, but I am currently crying because @ChrisEvans portrayal of Captain America meant so much for me. Just like for these kids. He is Cap. Thank you Cap. #ThankYouChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/m79irqrG1O — honestF (@HonestFata) October 4, 2018

There’s a reason why this is trending #ThankYouChrisEvans

You made us love Steve Rogers so much that letting him go is something we don’t want to do. You put your heart and soul into this role and we can’t thank you enough for it. You will always be our #CaptainAmerica ♥️ pic.twitter.com/b3W9ryOtuy — Kira Figs (@KiraFigs) October 4, 2018

#ThankYouChrisEvans @ChrisEvans I don’t have words or enough to thank them for the fact that they gave us all these years. Thank you, Cap, you will always be in our hearts pic.twitter.com/rW7VLePnXU — nat stark (@ohmyrdj_) October 4, 2018

Tears are being shed. Thank You for showing me what it means to truly be a Hero. I’ll pass these lessons on to my Children. ❤ #ThankYouChrisEvans https://t.co/Y7BWyK7wup — neongravestones.jpg (@DrummerThad) October 4, 2018

Salutes for our captain.

Salutes for Steve Rogers.

Salutes for Chris Evans.

We are with u till the end of the line#ThankYouCap #ThankYouChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/RItqi5Cd58 — vanessa aka friday ︽✵︽ (@holdmyshield) October 4, 2018

#ThankYouChrisEvans for be the perfect steve rogers, both in the movies and in real life pic.twitter.com/kuTuKwwEuV — ’ (@itscapwidow) October 4, 2018

its been a honor to grow up with you, Cap. #ThankYouChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/2niGzJYesL — lyk but (@tnstarkss) October 4, 2018

#ThankYouChrisEvans for showing me that it’s okay to be bold. thank you for providing that being good isn’t a weakness. thank you for always standing up for the people you love, even if it means leaving everything you know behind. thank you for steve rogers. pic.twitter.com/uUSSptKSNA — (@onhisleft) October 4, 2018

so chris evans is like DONE done #ThankYouChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/nUE46SBVFu — mari (@cinemababy) October 4, 2018

#ThankYouChrisEvans for being the perfect embodiment of what is, in my opinion, the best character in the whole MCU. Thank you for portraying such a pure, selfless, brave and proud inspirational character. Thank you for leaving such a mark in my soul. Eternally Grateful. pic.twitter.com/e5C6Q7mw6u — Pietro ✪ (@MadeOfPop91) October 4, 2018

8 years, 8 months, it doesn’t matter. you’ve touched so many fans’ hearts in your time in the role and i adore you for that #ThankYouChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/IyUcrbQqI7 — ʜᴀʏッ (@moonIightbucky) October 4, 2018