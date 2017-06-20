‘Thank You for Your Service’ Trailer: Miles Teller Leads PTSD Drama

0

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures have released the first trailer for the PTSD drama Thank You for Your Service. The film is based on journalist David Finkel’s 2013 nonfiction book of the same name and tells the story of a few soldiers returning home from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life. The film marks the directorial debut of American Sniper scribe Jason Hall, and looks to be delving into areas that film sort of left alone, which is encouraging.

Miles Teller leads the ensemble here, and the guy looks to be getting a swell showcase for his acting talents here. Steven Spielberg actually considered directing this film himself before moving on, and Hall seems to have a solid handle on the material. I do appreciate that this trailer isn’t going super serious and using some slow, sad cover of a well known song—the juxtaposition of “Only Human” is effective, and I’m interested to see what kind of tone Hall strikes. PTSD stories don’t have to be all doom and gloom as long as they’re treating the characters and material with respect.

Check out the Thank You for Your Service trailer below, which originally debuted on USA Today. The film also stars Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, Joe Cole, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer, Omar J. Dorsey, and Jayson Warner Smith. Thank You for Your Service opens in theaters on October 27th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Thank You For Your Service: