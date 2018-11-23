Box Office: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ and ‘Creed II’ Score Huge Turkey Day Hauls

Facebook Messenger

The Thanksgiving box office is being dominated by Disney’s sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet. Indeed, the animated follow-up pulled in a gargantuan $10.3 million for Thanksgiving Day and is in line to gross a whopping $90 million to $94 million for the Wednesday through Sunday frame. If it hits $94 million, it’ll beat Frozen’s five-day Thanksgiving weekend box office record of $93.6 million.

Disney is no stranger to dominating Thanksgiving. Last year, Disney/Pixar’s Coco pulled in $72.9 million, while the year before saw Moana top out at $82.1 million. Ultimately those two films ended up with very different worldwide grosses—Coco finished with $807 million while Moana closed up shop with a total of $643 million—so it’ll be interesting to see how high Ralph Breaks the Internet soars in the longterm.

Image via Disney Animation

But the Wreck-It Ralph sequel isn’t the only new film out this holiday, as Creed II is also faring quite well. The Michael B.Jordan-fronted boxing drama pulled in $8.9 million on Thanksgiving Day and is looking at a holiday weekend launch of at least $60 million. That would be the best Thanksgiving opening of all-time for a live-action title, topping the $49 million five-day total of Disney’s Enchanted in 2007.

If you haven’t noticed, Thanksgiving is usually dominated by family films, so Creed II doing so well here could kick off a new trend of counterprogramming more adult-oriented (but still family-centric) fare during the holiday. In contrast, Creed launched to $42 million for the five-day frame in 2015 and went on to gross $173.5 million worldwide.

Stay tuned this weekend for revised estimates as moviegoers continue to flock to theaters, and check out a chart of the best Thanksgiving Day opening weekends of all time below.

Rank Movie 5-Day Opening Total
1. Frozen $93,590,387
2. Moana $82,080,274
3. Toy Story 2 $80,102,784
4. Coco $72,908,930
5. Tangled $68,706,298
6. The Good Dinosaur $55,455,687
7. Enchanted $49,060,281
8. Four Christmases $46,054,468
9. Unbreakable $46,010,629
10. A Bug’s Life $45,739,516
