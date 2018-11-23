Box Office: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ and ‘Creed II’ Score Huge Turkey Day Hauls

The Thanksgiving box office is being dominated by Disney’s sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet. Indeed, the animated follow-up pulled in a gargantuan $10.3 million for Thanksgiving Day and is in line to gross a whopping $90 million to $94 million for the Wednesday through Sunday frame. If it hits $94 million, it’ll beat Frozen’s five-day Thanksgiving weekend box office record of $93.6 million.
Disney is no stranger to dominating Thanksgiving. Last year, Disney/Pixar’s Coco pulled in $72.9 million, while the year before saw Moana top out at $82.1 million. Ultimately those two films ended up with very different worldwide grosses—Coco finished with $807 million while Moana closed up shop with a total of $643 million—so it’ll be interesting to see how high Ralph Breaks the Internet soars in the longterm.
But the Wreck-It Ralph sequel isn’t the only new film out this holiday, as Creed II is also faring quite well. The Michael B.Jordan-fronted boxing drama pulled in $8.9 million on Thanksgiving Day and is looking at a holiday weekend launch of at least $60 million. That would be the best Thanksgiving opening of all-time for a live-action title, topping the $49 million five-day total of Disney’s Enchanted in 2007.
If you haven’t noticed, Thanksgiving is usually dominated by family films, so Creed II doing so well here could kick off a new trend of counterprogramming more adult-oriented (but still family-centric) fare during the holiday. In contrast, Creed launched to $42 million for the five-day frame in 2015 and went on to gross $173.5 million worldwide.
Stay tuned this weekend for revised estimates as moviegoers continue to flock to theaters, and check out a chart of the best Thanksgiving Day opening weekends of all time below.
|Rank
|Movie
|5-Day Opening Total
|1.
|Frozen
|$93,590,387
|2.
|Moana
|$82,080,274
|3.
|Toy Story 2
|$80,102,784
|4.
|Coco
|$72,908,930
|5.
|Tangled
|$68,706,298
|6.
|The Good Dinosaur
|$55,455,687
|7.
|Enchanted
|$49,060,281
|8.
|Four Christmases
|$46,054,468
|9.
|Unbreakable
|$46,010,629
|10.
|A Bug’s Life
|$45,739,516