Movie Talk: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Will Thanos Be The Best Villain In The MCU?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, December 20th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova discuss the following:
- Avengers: Infinity War opening scene makes Thanos the biggest and baddest villain in the MCU
- Cult hit The Room set for wide theatrical release
- Opening This Week – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle , The Greatest Showman
- Andy Serkis’ The Jungle Book movie gets new title Mowgli and a first synopsis
- New poster released for Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions