Exclusive: First Image of the Thanos Legendary Scale Bust from Sideshow

If you’re a fan of Sideshow and cool toys, this is a great time of year. That’s because at the end of the year, Sideshow puts up their annual “12 Days of Sideshow”, which includes a bunch of exciting first look reveals at new projects for the New Year. While the company has already revealed a number of cool things like the Batgirl premium format figure, the Gladiator Hulk Maquette, the Mr. Freeze premium format figure, and a few other items, Sideshow has been kind enough to let Collider exclusively reveal one of the next things and it’s the Thanos Legendary Scale Bust.

While the pricing and release date have yet to be revealed, you can RSVP for all the latest news as it’s released via: side.show/thanosbust

In addition, Sideshow has partnered up with Insight Editions and released a fun Die Hard Christmas Book with voice actor Steve Blum. Check out the video below and you can pick it up on their website here.

About This Book

All John McClane wants for Christmas is to reunite with his estranged family. But when his wife’s office holiday party turns into a deadly hostage situation, he has to save her life before he can get home in time for Christmas!

The unconventional fan-favorite movie Die Hard is now an illustrated storybook—complete with machine guns, European terrorists, and a cop who’s forced to rely on all his cunning and skills (and the help of a fellow officer) to save the day. Based on the classic “Night Before Christmas” poem and filled with whimsical illustrations, this cleverly reimagined homage is destined to become a holiday classic.

*Contains adult material including violence and strong language. Reader discretion is advised. Ho-ho-ho.