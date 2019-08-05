‘The 100’ to End on The CW After Season 7

0

It’s been one hell of a fight for survival but The 100‘s fight is almost over. The CW announced on Sunday that their long-running sci-fi series will come to a close after the upcoming 8th Season. The 13-episode Season 6 run comes to a close with this week’s finale, teeing up a final run of 16 episodes that will fittingly close out the series on its 100th episode.

The news came out The CW’s panel at the bi-annual Television Critics Association press tour, where CW boss Mark Pedowitz confirmed that it was creator Jason Rothenberg‘s decision to end the series after the 7th and final season.

On Twitter, Rothenberg commented:

With [The 100] Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!

Fans suspected that the 7th Season might be the last after the 16-episode run count was revealed — after all, what better number than 100 episodes to say goodbye? But the news still comes as a bit of a surprise considering Season 5 marked the end of “Book 1” and sent our heroes launching to a newly discovered planet after the destruction of Earth. That set an expectation for a second book near or around the length of the first, but it turns out we’re only getting a two-season second book. It’s also worth noting that the cast contracts reportedly expired after Season 6, meaning it probably cost a pretty penny to get that 7th season made.

Regardless of the reasoning, while I have to admit I’m sad to find out that the second book is so much shorter, it’s a relief to find out that Rothenberg is bringing the show to a close on his own terms. After seeing genre shows like Santa Clarita Diet and The OA axed after such huge cliffhangers, there’s a lot of relief in knowing one of your favorite series is going to come to a fully completed and planned end. And with 16 episodes, they have a slightly longer season to get there. Season 6 is shaping up to be one of the best seasons in years, so while it will be sad to say goodbye to one of the most inventive and thrilling series on TV, here’s hoping Clark and the gang go out on a high note.

How would you guys like to see it end? Send the gang back to Earth? Have them set-up on yet another life-sustaining planet? None of the above? Sound off in the comments with your farewell fantasies and stay tuned for more.