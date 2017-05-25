‘The 100′: 5 Major Questions We Have After that Crazy Finale

0

Please be aware this article has MAJOR spoilers for The 100 Season 4 finale “ Praimfaya“. We’re talking a whole apocalyptic bunker full of spoilers.

Well, that was a doozy, eh? The 100 may have fumbled in Season 3, but Season 4 has been a proud uphill climb back to the glory days, with each new episode improving on the last, and the finale ranks as one of the finest episodes in the series to date.

In “Praimfaya”, a number of fan theories finally came to fruition. For one thing, part of Skaikru went back to space, with a couple of grounders in tow. Not only that, but the series essentially returned to to the triad we met in the first two seasons: Arkers, Grounders and Mountain Men. And then there was the long-speculated time jump, but not the five-year gap we expected. Instead, the final minutes of the finale jumped ahead six years and seven days…and then they threw an even bigger wrench in what we expected — this is The 100 after all — with the arrival of a prison transport vehicle and a mysterious young girl. So who have our faves become in the time jump, which was longer than the time we spent with them in all four seasons to date, and will they find a way to work together when they’re finally reunited?

Let’s take a look at the major finale questions below, and be sure to also check out our finale explainer.