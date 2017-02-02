‘The 100’ Season 4: 7 Questions We Need Answered Before the Apocalypse

0

Please be aware there are spoilers through the Season 4 premiere, “Echoes”. We’re talking a nuclear reactor’s worth of spoilers, we’re going full meltdown mode below.

At long last, the wait is over and it’s time for the next chapter in the dark and dreary days of Clarke, Skaikrew, and the Grounders is underway. The 100 is back and The Season 4 premiere made one thing abundantly clear — they’re not going to have a moment of breathing room before the next tragedy hits. The final moments of “Echoes” confirmed it beyond a shadow of a doubt — all of A.L.I.E.’s predictions are coming true; a new nuclear apocalypse is upon the Earth, and it’s not just coming for them, it’s already on the way.

This isn’t the first end of the world The 100’s humanity has faced, and it certainly isn’t the first time Clarke and Co. have found themselves in a life or death situation, but for once, they’re not up against other people, but nature itself, and there’s no way to make a coalition with nuclear energy. There’s a ticking clock at the start of this season that’s never been there before, which means every character’s decisions carry more weight than ever before.

With that in mind, we’ve got some questions about what’s ahead for our intrepid team of survivors that we need answered in the coming season.