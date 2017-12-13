‘The 15:17 to Paris’ Trailer Has Clint Eastwood Celebrating Real Heroes

0

Warner Bros. has released the first The 15:17 to Paris trailer. Directed by Clint Eastwood, the film is based on the story of real heroes Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone, who stopped a terrorist attack on a train on August 21, 2015. You may wonder how a feature-length film can cover something that went down in minutes, and you were probably wondering that as well when you went to see Eastwood’s last film, Sully. In the case of 15:17 to Paris, the film will cover the life stories of the heroes and the events that led up to the attack.

In the hands of a better filmmaker, this could be an intriguing premise—what if everything in your life led up to this one event that saved the lives of hundreds of people? How did you get there? What makes you special? But in the hands of someone like Eastwood, this reads like a recruitment ad for the military. Nothing diminishes the heroism of these three men, but in Eastwood’s hands, it looks like he’s coasting on their achievements to tell a story that will make some people think that they too can be heroes if they just head down to their local recruitment office.

Check out The 15:17 to Paris trailer below. The film opens February 9, 2018 and also stars Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, Ray Corasani, PJ Byrne, Tony Hale, and Thomas Lennon.

Here’s the official synopsis for The 15:17 to Paris: