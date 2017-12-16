‘The Addams Family’ Animated Movie Gets 2019 Release Date

0

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi out this weekend, top ten lists for the year are getting finalized quick and eyes now seem to be firmly placed on January and 2018. For Star Wars fans, the new year will bring the Han Solo origins movie, Solo, but fans of the new storyline are likely already eyeing the release of Episode IX in late 2019. The way these movies are now mapped out in terms of canonization and seemingly never-ending storylines means that there’s always multiple projects to be looking forward to within the same franchise. It’s not enough to be excited about Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Wasp and the Ant-Man. You have to also be getting excited about the fourth Avengers film, Captain Marvel, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

2019 will also see the release of Godzilla 2, the new Hellboy, the second chapter of It, and now, the animated Addams Family movie. As was previously reported, Sausage Party co-director Conrad Vernon is helming an animated big-screen movie centered on the famed morbid family, likely more in the vein of the original New Yorker cartoons that spurred an animated series, an ABC TV show, and two very good Barry Sonnenfeld movies. The movie will now set to be released on October 11th, 2019, which means it will be opening up against the Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie and John Crowley‘s anticipated adaptation of The Goldfinch.

From the outset, opening an Addams Family movie agains Are You Afraid of the Dark would seem counterintuitive, as the movies essentially speak to the same demographic. The different will have to be in tone, and considering Vernon’s track record, its entirely possible that the Addams Family movie will be super dark where the Are You Afraid of the Dark movie will be more in the kid-friendly mold of Goosebumps. That will be heavily dependent on who Paramount gets to head Are You Afraid of the Dark, as heading in a more grim, horror-tinted area could also pitch the movie more toward the teenaged and college-age crowds. It could really go any way, but the likelihood of any of it being as compelling as Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, or Fester is already extremely low. Then again, its unlikely that either will be as resonant as Crowley’s movie.