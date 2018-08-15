Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne Take Flight in First ‘Aeronauts’ Image

0

Amazon Studio’s movie The Aeronauts, which is now filming in the UK, will reunite Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) with Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), who starred together in the award-winning The Theory of Everything. In The Aeronauts, the two play an adventurous couple who seek to take a balloon expedition higher than anyone ever has … with potentially perilous results.

The film — directed by Tom Harper (Peaky Blinders) and written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) — will also feature some high-flying stunts as well, with producer Todd Lieberman saying that,

“A top priority for us on The Aeronauts is authenticity. With that in mind, we intend to do as much balloon filming in the sky as the weather will allow. This image was taken after we launched Felicity and Eddie 2,000 feet in the air, performing their scripted scene, while a helicopter captured it all. We’re fortunate that Felicity and Eddie have the nerve to do these stunts themselves as it authenticates our entire approach.”

We’ll call that “the Tom Cruise approach to stunts,” which is both insane and amazing. The Aeronauts also stars Tom Courtenay (45 Years), Anne Reid (The Last Tango in Halifax), Rebecca Front (The Thick of It), Vincent Perez (Riviera), Tim McInnery (Game of Thrones), Phoebe Fox (The Hollow Crown) and Himesh Patel. Check out the first image and the full synopsis below: