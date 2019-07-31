‘The Aeronauts’ No Longer Headed to IMAX After Amazon Changes Release Plan

0

The Aeronauts , a film designed for IMAX and filmed partially with IMAX cameras, will no longer be headed to IMAX theaters. Last week, Amazon Studios changed its release plan for the Eddie Redmayne–Felicity Jones-led drama, pushing its theatrical run back from October 25—with one week exclusively in IMAX—to December 6, leaving just two weeks in theaters before it begins streaming on Amazon. When the news broke, Collider’s Adam Chitwood questioned what that meant for the film’s IMAX chances. According to THR, those chances just fell out of the wicker basket completely.

“We don’t expect to be part of that release,” IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said during an earnings call, suggesting that the exhibitor isn’t likey to play host to a film that doesn’t honor the 90-day exclusive theatrical window.

Directed by Tom Harper (Wild Rose) and written by Jack Thorne (National Treasure), The Aeronauts follows widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne) as they attempt to set the record for the highest hot air balloon ride in history. The 1862-set movie has been pretty obviously positioned as Amazon Studio’s big Oscar hopeful this year; Manchester By the Sea earned the streamer two Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay, but the studio has yet to take home the big one, Best Picture, since it started producing original films. It’ll be mighty interesting to keep an eye on how The Aeronauts‘ miniature theatrical run impacts its 2019 Oscar chances.

For more on The Aeronauts, make sure to check out the links below: