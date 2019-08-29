‘The Aeronauts’ Trailer Teases an Epic Adventure You Won’t Be Able to See in IMAX

0

Amazon Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming true-story adventure film The Aeronauts. The story follows the 1862 exploits of daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) and pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne), who set off on a record-breaking balloon trip to advance human knowledge. But their trip wasn’t without its many, many close calls and physical challenges.

The Aeronauts was shot partially in IMAX by director and co-writer Tom Harper (Wild Rose), but you won’t be able to see this thrilling adventure on IMAX screens. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters in late October for an exclusive one-week engagement on IMAX screens before a worldwide release on November 1st, but Amazon Studios recently changed track, pushing the film to December for a brief theatrical window before they make it available to stream on Prime Video. Because of the date change, IMAX screens are no longer available to exhibit the film, so unfortunately we won’t be able to see it the way it was intended.

And boy does this look like a pretty epic adventure. The cinematography is intimate and visceral, and it appears that Harper threw everything he had at Redmayne and Jones to put viewers in the shoes of these two scientists on a dangerous mission. I’m not sure how well that holds up on a TV screen, and indeed the new very brief (and limited) theatrical window is part of Amazon’s new push to shorten the window of time during which their original films are in theaters and when they’re on Prime. While Amazon used to be a theatrically focused alternative to Netflix, alas it appears they’re looking to prioritize streaming and not theatrical releases with their upcoming films.

Anyway, check out the impassive new trailer and poster for The Aeronauts below. The film also stars Himesh Patel and will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next weekend. The Aeronauts opens in select theaters on December 6th and will be available on Prime Video on December 20th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Aeronauts: