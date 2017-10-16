Psychological Thriller ‘The Alienist’ Gets a Premiere Date and a New Trailer

0

TNT has been showing promos for The Alienist for months now, and we posted the first trailer back in May. Since then, I keep getting asked (and keep wondering myself) when the show actually premieres. TNT has been cagey about it, but now we finally have a date: Monday, January 22nd at 9 p.m.

There are a lot of reasons why you should care about The Alienist. First of all, it’s a crime series that take place in the late 1800s, so I’m already sold. But it also stars Luke Evans, Daniel Brühl, and Dakota Fanning as a trio of unlikely allies who work to solve the mystery of the murders of young male prostitutes in New York City, at the behest of Teddy Roosevelt no less!

Check out the latest trailer for the series; and the full synopsis is below for what is reportedly TNT’s most expensive series yet:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Turner’s TNT will take viewers into the darkest corners of New York City during the Gilded Age with the eagerly anticipated series The Alienist based on the Anthony Award-winning international bestseller by Caleb Carr. Set in 1896 amidst a backdrop of vast wealth, extreme poverty and technological innovation, this psychological thriller stars Daniel Brühl (Rush), Luke Evans (The Girl on The Train), Dakota Fanning (American Pastoral) and Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker). The Alienist is slated to premiere on Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT across TNT platforms.

The Alienist opens when a series of haunting, gruesome murders of boy prostitutes grips New York City. Newly appointed police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt (Geraghty) calls upon criminal psychologist (aka alienist) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) to conduct the investigation in secret. They are joined by Sara Howard (Fanning), a headstrong secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective. Using the emerging disciplines of psychology and early forensic investigation techniques, this band of social outsiders set out to find and apprehend one of New York City’s first serial killers.