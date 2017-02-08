‘The Americans’ Season 5 Trailer Raises the Stakes for TV’s Best Show

0

In case you didn’t already know it, The Americans is the best show on TV, and FX wants to make sure that you hear all about it. The first full trailer for Season 5 is a round-up of quotes from a variety of publications heralding the Cold War-set show and naming it the best of the best, although there is one glaring omission (*ahem*).

But in between this praise, we get a longer look at some of the tension Season 5 is bringing (you can watch a roundup of all of the previous teasers here). The Americans has always been about duality, both personally and professionally, even when regarding something as universal as juggling career and family. It’s just that this family’s career is spying for the Soviet Union. Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) may have fake names and a fake cover job, but they have very real kids and a very real life. Those kids have grown up as Americans, and now, the Jennings are slowly introducing them (starting with Holly Taylor’s Paige) to the idea of loyalty to Russia. But that is not something that’s easy for Paige to handle, especially after she sees her mother kill a guy with her bare hands.

Check out the trailer below:

I have been able to peep the first episode of the new season, and I can say without hesitation that not only does the show return as strong as ever, but it remains the most panic attack-inducing series on television. You cannot watch The Americans and not feel a constant sense of dread, augmented by punctuations of intense anxiety. This doesn’t sound like a pleasant viewing experience, but it’s a visceral one! And it works only because the show has succeeded in getting us so emotionally caught up with this family and their fate. Even ordinary moments become extremely complicated because everyone’s life is constantly on the line.

The Americans Season 5 premieres Tuesday, March 7th on FX.