Exclusive ‘The Amityville Murders’ Trailer Warns You Not to Listen to the Voices

One of America’s most enduring horror stories has found new life onscreen again in The Amityville Murders. The latest in the long list of films inspired by the Amityville haunting, The Amityville Murders goes back to the start, telling the story that proceeded the one detailed in the iconic 1979 horror movie The Amityville Horror. The film is inspired by the true story of Ronald “Butch” DeFeo Jr., who murdered his entire family with a high-powered riffle while they slept, later stating he heard voices that ordered him to kill.

The Amityville story has been done a lot, so it’s hard to do something new with the material and going back to the true-life tragedy is certainly a bold move. It looks like The Amityville Murders will still lean into the paranormal angle, so we’ll see if the film can balance the weight of that tragedy with the haunted house genre. The DeFeo story was also more or less covered in The Amityville Horror II: The Possession, but it looks like this one is hewing a little closer to authentic details in some regards (using the real names, etc.)

Written and directed by Daniel Farrands, The Amityville Murders stars John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts, Diane Franklin, and Paul Ben-Victor. Skyline Films will release the film in theaters, on VOD and Digital HD on February 8, 2019. Watch our exclusive trailer below.

Here’s the official logline: