‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ Final Trailer Has Birds and Pigs Teaming Up

0

Sony Pictures Animation has released the final trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2. The upcoming sequel sees a new threat that puts both birds and pigs in danger so the mortal enemies are forced to team up in order to save their homes.

I mean, it’s another Angry Birds movie. I was never the audience for this, and that’s okay. The film is positioned to take advantage of families heading out to see a movie before kids go back to school, and so they’ll end up seeing Angry Birds Movie 2, the kids will laugh when the pig sucks in his butt cheeks, there will probably be an Angry Birds Movie 3 and so forth. If you think I’m wrong, tell me without checking how many Ice Age movies there are. If studios hit upon even a modestly successful animated franchise, it’s going to get at least three entries. And that’s fine. We don’t really need to see them. Sure, it’s a dearth of creativity, but Sony Picture Animation also gave us Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so we can cut them some slack.

Check out The Angry Birds Movie 2 trailer below. The film features the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, and Beck Bennett.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for The Angry Birds Movie 2: