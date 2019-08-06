Netflix’s ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Reboot Casts Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein

0

Things are starting to take shape for Netflix’s upcoming reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club. The family-friendly adaptation will bring author Ann M. Martin‘s YA series about a group of suburban teenage girls who run a babysitting business into the modern era. Two previous adaptations of Martin’s novels were released in the early to mid-90s: a 1990 13-episode TV series for HBO and a 1995 feature-length film starring Schuyler Fisk, Larisa Oleynik, Rachel Leigh Cook, and Ellen Burstyn.

Thanks to a press release we know that Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein have been cast in the new Netflix adaptation. Silverstone will play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, mom of Baby-Sitters Club ringleader Kristy Thomas and the love interest of Feuerstein’s character, Watson Brewer. No additional casting announcements have been made yet but we should expect them to roll in soon with Silverstone and Feuerstein already on board.

The casting of two ’90s and ’00s icons couldn’t be more perfect for this project. Silverstone made a name for herself in the ’90s with roles in Clueless and The Crush. Feuerstein nabbed roles on Guiding Light and Caroline in the City before moving on to bigger fare like What Women Want in the early ’00s. These actors will undoubtedly connect with Millennial viewers tuning in to the reboot to hit that nostalgia button as they watch this new series tackle a property they grew up with. It will be interesting to see if casting for other parent or adult characters will continue this trend.

The Baby-Sitters Club will include all of the characters we know and love, just with more updated takes. The series will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends — Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer — in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Filming on the single-camera family-friendly adaptation has already begun in Vancouver.