First ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ Trailer Reveals the Coen Brothers’ First Netflix Movie

0

Netflix has released the first The Ballad of Buster Scruggs trailer for the highly anticipated new film from writers/directors Joel and Ethan Coen. The project was originally conceived of as an anthology TV series, but the Coen Brothers instead decided to string together the six anthology stories into one anthology movie. It’s a Western, and Tim Blake Nelson plays the titular Buster Scruggs. This trailer showcases the various stories found within the film, each with a seemingly different visual take and cast, but all connected by thematic throughlines and a Wild West setting.

This looks terrific. The signature humor from the Coen Brothers is present throughout, and it also looks strikingly different from the duo’s other two Westerns, True Grit and No Country for Old Men. I’m also impressed by the cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel, who worked with the Coens on Inside Llewyn Davis. Indeed, Buster Scruggs is the first project of the Coen Brothers’ to be shot digitally.

So yes, despite somewhat mixed reviews (as happens with all Coen Brothers movies until we all realize the movie is actually great a few years later), this trailer has me pumped. Bring on Buster Scruggs.

Check out the Ballad of Buster Scruggs trailer below, which just won the screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival. The film also stars Tyne Daly, James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Zoe Kazan, Harry Melling, Liam Neeson, Jonjo O’Neill, Chelcie Ross, Saul Rubinek, Tom Waits, Clancy Brown, Jefferson Mays, Stephen Root, Willie Watson. The film will be released on Netflix and in select theaters on November 16th.