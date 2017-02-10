‘The Batman’ Hires ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Director Matt Reeves

0

A couple weeks ago, Ben Affleck announced that he would not direct The Batman, but would remain on board to star and produce. Warner Bros. has been searching for directors, and now according to Variety, they’ve landed on War for the Planet of the Apes helmer Matt Reeves. Variety reports that Reeves was always high on the list, but THR adds that the studio was also looking at Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe).

Although the script is still in development (and Reeves will likely want input on the screenplay), from the standpoint of a director who’s able to tackle a major franchise, Reeves is a terrific choice. He showed with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that he’s able to step into a franchise, understand the themes, and elevate the picture. This isn’t a guy who’s being dropped into the deep end nor is someone who is stuck in his ways. I’m definitely excited for Reeves, and I wish him the best in getting The Batman to theaters.

The question now becomes whether or not Warner Bros. can get their ducks in a row to finally make this film happen. Every DCEU picture except for Aquaman has had a public and rocky road to production, and while The Batman is now no exception, hopefully it will be smooth sailing as Reeves implements his vision for the movie. It will be interesting to see his take on the character, and especially how it compares with Zack Sndyer, who seems to envision Batman as a murderous fascist who might lighten up a bit in Justice League.

As we previously reported, The Batman is headed towards a likely 2019 release date, which means that the film should get in front of cameras late this year after Reeves finishes with War for the Planet of the Apes, which is due out on July 14th.